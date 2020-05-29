WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses of an April 2020 police shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The shooting took place on April 9, when Winnipeg police were called to a robbery at the Sage Creek Liquor Mart. According to police, a number of suspects took alcohol and fled in a stolen SUV.

An officer saw the stolen vehicle and began following it. Police noted the SUV rammed into a police cruiser, and a car chase began.

The SUV was then involved in a multi-car crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, and an officer-involved shooting took place.

Eishia Hudson, 16, was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating the incident, and said a silver Ford Escape, with a model year between 2013 and 2019, is believed to have been in the area of the incident. The IIU said this car stopped in the eastbound lane of Fermor Avenue and those inside the Ford Escape witnessed the shooting.

Any witnesses, or anyone who can help identify those in the Ford Escape or anyone with information is asked to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is also investigating Hudson’s death.