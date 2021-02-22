WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 153 new cases of the virus in Manitoba – 95 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday.

This brings Manitoba’s active cases to 1,180 and the five-day test positivity rate to 5.3 per cent.

Over the weekend, health officials also announced an additional five deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 884.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 31,386 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.