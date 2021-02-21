Advertisement
58 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Manitoba
Published Sunday, February 21, 2021 12:41PM CST
A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab during a demonstrates of the drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre at the National Arts Centre Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
WINNIPEG -- The province reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Manitoba Sunday.
Twenty-five are in Northern Health, 24 in Winnipeg, five in Southern Health and four in Interlake-Eastern.
For a second day in a row, no new cases were identified in Prairie Mountain Health.
