WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is increasing its investment in the Safe at Home program, in order to help Manitobans stay active and entertained while adhering to the public health orders.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox made the announcement at a news conference on Monday, saying that the Safe at Home grant has been expanded to $5 million in support of more than 300 projects.

The province initially invested $3 million into the grant and is now adding another $2 million for Manitoba organizations, municipalities, businesses and artists to provide free, inclusive programming. These programs include live streams of performing arts, at-home fitness, cooking classes, and resources for seniors, Indigenous youth, newcomers and vulnerable Manitobans.

Cox also announced the province is launching the second phase of its Safe at Home advertising campaign, which is aimed at encouraging Manitobans to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following public health orders and staying at home.

“Our government’s number-one priority in the face of this pandemic has been to protect Manitobans,” Cox said.

“We hope that these ads will encourage Manitobans to do the right thing, to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

The province invested more than $440,000 into this campaign, which began in November and will continue until the end of March. The Safe at Home campaign includes digital and social ads, as well as radio and television commercials.

The new ads can be viewed online.

This is a developing story. More details to come.