Manitoba's top doctor to provide COVID-19 update
Manitoba chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin speaks during the daily briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This news conference follows a weekend with 140 new cases of the disease – 90 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.
These new cases bring Manitoba’s active total of COVID-19 cases to 1,194 and the five-day test positivity rate to 3.7 per cent.
The province also reported an additional six deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 895.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,859 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This is a developing story. More details to come.