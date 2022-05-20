Manitoba's top doctor to provide COVID-19 update

Manitoba's top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 Friday morning.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event which begins at 11 a.m.

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak for the first time since April 7 when he announced the BA.2 strain of COVID-19 had become the most prominent in Manitoba.

The latest data from the province shows case numbers dropped for the week of May 8 to 14 with 728 cases compared to 902 the previous week.

There were 149 hospital admissions and 16 deaths reported for that week as well.

