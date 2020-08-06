WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced there are 30 news cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 18 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 11 are in the Southern Health Region, and there is one case in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The total case number since early March is now at 474.

Roussin said the current test positivity rate is 0.90 per cent.

There are 10 people in hospital, five of which are in intensive care. Roussin said there are 118 active cases and 348 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at eight.

On Wednesday, 564 tests were performed bringing the total to 95,547 since early February.

Roussin also mentioned there was potential exposure of COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Winnipeg.

Flight AC 8595 happened on July 29 and the affected rows are 16 to 22.

Those in the affected rows are told to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on the flight and not in the affected seats are told to self-monitor for symptoms and then isolate if symptoms develop.

This is a developing story. More details to come.