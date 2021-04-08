WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is seeing a spike in campground reservations this year.

On Wednesday, the province opened up bookings for Winnipeg Beach and Whiteshell Provincial Park, and on Monday it opened up cabins, yurts and group-use areas at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

According to a provincial spokesperson, by 10:45 a.m. the province surpassed last year’s equivalent day total for Winnipeg Beach and Whiteshell.

The province said by 4 p.m. on Wednesday it had made 22,846 campground reservations, which is 10,411 more reservations than at the same time in 2020.

On both Monday and Wednesday, people took to social media to report long wait times and issues with the booking system.