Manitoba to give COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon

The Manitoba government is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after the province reported 222 new cases of COVID-19. However, it cautions that the number of reported cases does not include rapid tests in the total and therefore the number of cases is likely higher.

As of Tuesday, 463 Manitobans were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- 208 of these patients have active cases. The province also reported that 29 people are in the ICU with COVID, 14 of whom have active cases.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 1,680.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 15.9 per cent.