Manitoba to give COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon
The Manitoba government is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This news conference comes the day after the province reported 222 new cases of COVID-19. However, it cautions that the number of reported cases does not include rapid tests in the total and therefore the number of cases is likely higher.
As of Tuesday, 463 Manitobans were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- 208 of these patients have active cases. The province also reported that 29 people are in the ICU with COVID, 14 of whom have active cases.
No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 1,680.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 15.9 per cent.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
WATCH LIVE | As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks
Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Live updates: U.S. pledges to crack down on Russian oligarchs
The U.S. Justice Department says it will crack down on Russian oligarchs and anyone else who violates the sweeping sanctions imposed by the Biden administration in response to the war against Ukraine.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing
WestJet Airlines Ltd. is acquiring Sunwing Airlines Inc., sources say, as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.
47 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation
The RCMP say 47 Canadians have been arrested and 12 children have been removed from abusive situations as part of a global investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
Ukrainians fleeing Russian forces wait hours to get into Poland
Ukrainians are facing long waits at border crossings into neighbouring European countries as more people continue to flee escalated attacks from Russian forces on some of Ukraine's most populous cities.
Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'
Regina’s Evraz Place will be known as the REAL District moving forward, following a name change announcement Wednesday.
'Likely COVID-19': Saskatchewan emergency rooms seeing more children under five
Saskatchewan is seeing a spike in emergency room visits among children between the ages of one and four who are showing up with respiratory-like illnesses.
Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved
A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
Alta. man charged after shot fired at rural home
A man is facing firearm charges after an incident north of Vegreville in mid-February.
AIMCo looking to offload $99M in Russian assets
Alberta Investment Management Corporation is divesting about $99 million worth of assets tied to Russian securities.
Ontario reports total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19, 27 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 847 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 people in intensive care.
Toronto woman files class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada over alleged handling of sexual abuse
A Toronto woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Cadets Canada, alleging poor policies and a tolerant culture contributed to her sexual abuse.
Search underway for Calgarian last seen driving on Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as attempts are underway to locate a Calgary man last seen Monday evening.
'I'm going to fight': Quebec man leaves family to help defend Ukraine
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
Montreal police charge two after surveillance op catches 'grandparent scam' in action
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested two alleged fraudsters for using so-called 'grandparent scams' to swindle thousands of dollars from the elderly, including some in Westmount, they say.
Ottawa Senators to play Ukrainian national anthem before every home game
The Ottawa Senators will play the Ukrainian national anthem before every home game for the rest of the season, owner Eugene Melnyk says.
Heavy snow leads to slick roads, school closures in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Wintry weather has prompted school closures and made for a tricky commute in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Wednesday morning.
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
Prince Edward Island confirms first case of avian flu in bald eagle on north shore
Prince Edward Island has confirmed its first case of avian influenza (AI), which was found in a bald eagle on the island's north shore.
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
At least one station runs out of gas as Metro Vancouver prices break records again
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver, largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and experts warn it may get even more expensive to fill up later this week.
Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India
The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.
Abbotsford police looking for man wanted for multiple charges, public told to not approach
Police in Abbotsford say they're looking for a man who didn't appear in court for multiple charges and have warned the public not to approach him.
NEW | Greater Victoria house prices rose in February amid supply crunch
Demand for real estate in Greater Victoria continues to outweigh the supply, according to the latest figures from the Victoria Real Estate Board.
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
NEW | District of Saanich plans redevelopment of operations centre
The District of Saanich is planning to redevelop its outdated operations site and is giving residents a first look at conceptual plans.