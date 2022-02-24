Manitoba to give health system and public health update

Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding public health and the health system.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. David Matear, health system co-lead of the Unified Health Sector Incident Command, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba reported three new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,663.

As of Wednesday, there were 543 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, including 306 infectious cases.

Of those hospitalized, 29 are in the ICU. Thirteen of the people in the ICU have active cases.

Manitoba also reported 369 new COVID-19 cases. However, officials note that this number might actually be different because only PCR tests and rapid tests given by health-care professional are recorded as part of the total.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 14.8 per cent.

As for vaccination rates, 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 81.7 per cent have received two doses, and 43.4 per cent are triple vaccinated.