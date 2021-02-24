WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the immunization of the province’s First Nations people against COVID-19.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, the public health lead for the First Nation Pandemic Response Coordination Team, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Earlier in the week, the province announced that First Nations people aged 75 and older could soon be able to start booking their vaccine appointments.

The province also released the vaccination plans for Manitoba First Nations earlier in February, with a pop-up vaccination site opening in Winnipeg to vaccinate First Nation health-care workers, Knowledge Keepers and Traditional Healers.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.