Manitoba to have average $10-a-day child care in April, three years ahead of schedule
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Manitoba will achieve an average of $10-a-day child care by April 2, which is three years ahead of schedule.
Trudeau says it is a great reminder of what can be done when governments work together.
Manitoba signed onto the Liberal government's national child-care plan in 2021, which saw Ottawa commit $1.2 billion to the province over five years.
Premier Heather Stefanson says hitting the milestone early is important for the future of Manitoba families.
Trudeau is next scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.
Trudeau's Winnipeg visit also included a Liberal party fundraising event Thursday evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
