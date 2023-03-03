Manitoba to have average $10-a-day child care in April, three years ahead of schedule

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal party fundraising event at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg, Thursday, March 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal party fundraising event at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg, Thursday, March 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island