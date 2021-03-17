WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is expected to launch an online booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Johanu Botha, co-lead for the Vaccination Implementation Task Force, said he expects high traffic on the site to start with and there will be a virtual waiting room.

He also explained that the process will require people to input their own information and the check to make sure the person is eligible will happen at the vaccination site.

The appointments can be made here.

The call centre will still be there as an option for Manitobans, Botha said.

The province is also launching a separate #ProtectMB website with information to help inform Manitobans make a decision to get vaccinated or not.

The content on the website will be driven be research done using responses from several surveys including EngageMB.

Vaccine eligibility in Manitoba has also moved to 73 years old and older for the general population and 53 years old for First Nations People.

The online booking system will be for appointments at supersites only.

Dr. Joss Reimer is expected to announce more about vaccine eligibility today at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.