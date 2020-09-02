WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 2 regarding the province’s back-to-school plan.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:15 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This announcement comes less than a week before schools are set to reopen in Manitoba.

Over the last several weeks, the province has released information on what schools will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes mandatory masks for students in Grades 4 to 12, physical distancing in classrooms, and self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at school.

On Tuesday, the province announced that all students, drivers, and other passengers on school buses will have to wear masks.

Schools closed down in March due to the pandemic. Students are scheduled to return to school on Sept. 8.

This is a developing story, more details to come.