WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide more details on the new public health orders on Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference is in regards to the province’s health orders, as the current restrictions are set to expire on Friday. The province also announced the daily 12:30 p.m. news conference will be cancelled because of this event, however, the daily bulletin will be released at its normal time.

Last week the province announced the potential changes to the public health orders, which includes reopening restaurants, gyms and places of worship with strict guidelines and capacity limits mandated by the province.

This news conference comes as Manitoba has continued to see a drop in its COVID-19 case numbers. On Monday, health officials announced 53 new cases of the disease, as well as a five-day test positivity rate of 5.9 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.