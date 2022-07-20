Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25

The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.

The province made the announcement Wednesday saying vaccine supplies will be limited with 14,900 doses to start and therefore kids with specific health conditions are being prioritized.

The conditions include:

Chronic lung disease;

Airway abnormalities;

Congenital or chronic heart or circulatory disease;

Moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment;

Neurologic disorders; and

Diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or any chronic disease related to premature birth.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the vaccine will also be available for all First Nations Inuit or Metis children no matter where they live.

Roussin added the vaccine will be a two-dose series and it is recommended kids get them eight weeks apart.

Appointments can be booked starting July 25.

The province expects eligibility to expand once more vaccine comes to the province, with a second shipment expected to come in late July or early August.

To date, 43 per cent of kids aged five to 11 have been fully immunized and nearly 80 per cent between the ages of 12 and 17 have at least two doses of the vaccine.