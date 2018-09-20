River Heights councillor John Orlikow wants the Manitoba Youth Centre relocated to widen Kenaston Boulevard, and he says the province is open to the idea.

Orlikow says if the city bought the property or part of the land, it could move the road alignment west, cutting down the number of homes on the east side that would have to be expropriated.

"They were very open to the idea, they didn't commit that they're going to do it, but they said yes we understand the reasons, it would have less impact on the residents, we are currently evaluating that centre," said Orlikow.

Orlikow tabled a motion at city hall this week to lobby the province to move the youth centre.

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says when the city makes a formal request it will be considered, but he says it's premature to comment as several steps would need to be taken to come to an agreement over the property.

"We will not consider any proposals that may put public safety at risk, and as any discussions unfold we will keep our correctional officers informed along the way,” said Cullen.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees Union said this would impact the 277 members working at the centre plus the youths who are housed there and their families.