WINNIPEG -- Manitobans should start thinking about changing their plans for Thanksgiving, according to its chief provincial public health officer.

During a special address to Canadians Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that Canadians were heading into a challenging fall season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas," Trudeau said.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Dr. Brent Roussin echoed the prime minister's comments.

"We have to start really reconsidering how we spend our time, and who we spend our time with and the amount of people," he said. "So, enclosed places, crowded places, (and) prolonged contact. So if you're planning a large family gathering, you're meeting, kind of, all three of those categories."

Roussin said Manitobans should consider not holding large family gatherings at Thanksgiving.

"We're seeing this trajectory, truly in the wrong direction right now," he said. "And, we have to take that step back, and look at the way we're dealing with this virus."

As of September 24, there are 449 active cases in Manitoba, with 364 of those cases in Winnipeg. Roussin said Manitoba is currently at the point in the pandemic where they have to pay a lot of attention to gatherings and gathering sizes.

"We really have to get back to that point where we shouldn't really be having 20 people over at our house right now," he said.

Thanksgiving falls on Monday, October 12.