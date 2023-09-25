Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
The question of whether the Prairie Green Landfill should be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women has been asked multiple times in 2023.
Advocates have called on all levels of government to support a search for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, the two women believed to have been dumped in the landfill north of Winnipeg.
Jeremy Skibicki was charged with first-degree murder in their deaths and with the deaths of two other Indigenous women – Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in the Brady Landfill last year, and an unidentified woman who is being called Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe (Buffalo Woman), whose remains have not been found. None of the charges have been tested in court.
Following the release of a feasibility study, the Manitoba government said it would not support a search, citing safety concerns for searchers, as well as the cost of a search, how long it could take and the possibility that remains may never be found.
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost equally split on this topic.
Data from a Probe Research poll looking at support for searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women. The report was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 25, 2023)
The latest information is from a Probe Research poll that was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press.
The data found 47 per cent of polled Manitobans are in support of searching the landfill, while 45 per cent are opposed to it. A total of eight per cent are unsure.
A closer breakdown shows 30 per cent on each side of the debate are strongly for or against the search.
SUPPORT BY DEMOGRAPHIC
Women are more likely to support the search of the landfill than men the poll found. It was also discovered that people under 55 are more likely to support the search than those 55 and older.
Looking at the age breakdown between men and women, women aged 18 to 34 are nearly twice as likely to support a landfill search compared to men in the same age group.
There is more support among men in the 35 to 54 age bracket, 43 per cent, but more women still support the search at 63 per cent.
Data from a Probe Research poll looking at support for searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women. The report was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 25, 2023)
It's also noted that people living in Winnipeg would like to see the landfill searched compared to people living outside of the province's capital.
The data also shows this isn't something that the Indigenous community completely agrees upon, as 60 per cent of Indigenous people said they would support the search.
When looking at other racialized people and non-Indigenous/non-racialized people, forty-six per cent in each category support searching the landfill.
And there's a large split in support based on party support.
NDP supporters lead the way at 72 per cent, followed by Liberal supporters at 50 per cent. There is a significant drop off for those who support the PCs at just 18 per cent.
Data from a Probe Research poll looking at support for searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women. The report was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 25, 2023)
THE LATEST FROM THE PARTIES
As previously stated, the PCs have said they would not support a landfill search. Tory leader Heather Stefanson brought the topic up again during the leaders' debate on Sept. 21, 2023, saying they wouldn't be involved in a search.
That was followed by an ad published in the Winnipeg Free Press over the weekend by the Progressive Conservatives which said "Stand Firm" next to a picture of Stefanson. Below her picture was a quote saying, "For health and safety reasons, the answer on the landfill dig just has to be no."
Kevin Klein, the candidate running for the PCs in Kirkfield Park, was asked about the ad on Sunday and the party's stance on the subject.
"It's an issue that's being talked about by the other political parties and I believe our premier and our PC team wanted to make sure we were being clear and transparent with all Manitobans," said Klein.
"The message had to be put out there where we stand. We're not wavering on that, we believe we made the right decision. The entire PC caucus supports our premier Heather Stefanson on the decision made."
He noted the other parties are raising the search for political gain.
"Maybe it will help them. Maybe that's why they're talking about it."
Data from a Probe Research poll looking at support for searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women. The report was commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press. (Source: Probe Research. Sept. 25, 2023)
Both the NDP and Liberals have voiced their support for searching the landfill.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew was briefly asked about the ad during a news conference on Monday.
"I think Manitobans don't want to be divided. I don't think it is appropriate for a political party to use other Manitobans as a political prop," said Kinew.
The Manitoba Liberals also released a statement on Monday saying the PC campaign has gone too far and the party is making it worse.
"On more than one issue, the PCs are campaigning on deliberate cruelty to people who are in a vulnerable minority. This is unacceptable," the release said.
"When it comes to the landfill search, we are talking about people whose family members were murdered, which sends a message of contempt and uncaring to a community in suffering. As a community, we must be better than this."
METHODOLOGY
Probe Research surveyed a random and representative sampling of 1,000 adults in Manitoba.
The survey was completed between Sept. 7 and 18.
A sampling size of this has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points, though that margin of error is higher within each of the population subgroups identified.
- With files from CTV's Danton Unger and The Canadian Press
