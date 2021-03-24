WINNIPEG -- Manitobans who have already been infected with COVID-19 are being encouraged to wait three months from the time of infection before getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said at a news conference on Wednesday that it’s very likely that people who’ve already had COVID-19 are protected from the virus for three months after the time of infection.

“So we’re encouraging people to wait a bit longer to allow Manitobans who don’t have any immunity to get access to their first dose earlier,” she said.

At the news conference, Reimer was asked whether the province is considering only giving one dose to those who’ve recovered from the disease, due to studies showing that someone who’s already recovered from COVID-19 has the antibodies and getting the first dose of the vaccine acts as a booster.

“We do have some early data showing that the immunity that someone gets from the infection really can be boosted by one dose, but the data right now is still early and there’s not very much of it yet,” she said.

“What I would say is that in Manitoba, we would absolutely consider whether or not to offer the second dose to people who’ve had the infection. But right now, based on the information we have in front of us our plan is to continue going forward, regardless of whether or not someone’s had an infection, in offering the first and second dose along with other Manitobans.”

She said as the data expands and more studies come out this is something the province will look at to help determine how to make best use of the vaccine doses.