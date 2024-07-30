WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manslaughter charge laid in homicide on Manitoba First Nation

    RCMP officers have laid a manslaughter charge in connection to a homicide in a southwestern Manitoba First Nation.

    The investigation began on July 26 around 9:10 a.m. when the Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) received a report of a sudden death at a home on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation.

    When officers got to the scene, they found the body of a 42-year-old man from the community.

    The RCMP major crime services took over the investigation, with the help of the MFNPS criminal investigations unit and the RCMP forensic identification section.

    On July 29, Marissa Jean Ben, 36, was charged with manslaughter in connection to the homicide. She was taken into custody.

    The manslaughter charge has not been proven in court.

