MBLL President to make statement on a 'serious incident' at a Liquor Mart
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:06PM CST
WINNIPEG – A ‘serious incident’ at a Winnipeg Liquor Mart has prompted the President and CEO of the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to make a statement tonight.
Manny Atwal, President and CEO of MBLL, will be speaking to media tonight regarding a serious incident that occurred at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart.
