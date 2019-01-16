

Warning: this story contains offensive language

A mediation circle in Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Man. Wednesday aims to provide "restorative justice" over a high-profile incident of racism on social media last summer.

It involved two women making hateful and racist remarks towards Indigenous people.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation says the women are part of a mediation circle, being held in at the request of the Lieutenant Governor.

The two women -- one from Flin Flon, Man., the other from a neighbouring community on the other side of the Saskatchewan border -- made the Facebook post in July of 2018.

The thread began with a rant from one of the women about her car and property being vandalized and escalated to one of the women proposing a "24-hour purge" and the other proposing "a shoot an Indian day."

The circle, open to the public, is being led by a local elder with experience in Manitoba's justice system and restorative justice circles.

In a news release, Opaskwayak Cree Nation Onekanew (Chief) Christian Sinclair said, "In a time where social media is easily accessible, it's important for everyone to understand there are consequences to what you choose to say online. Inciting hateful and racist remarks is totally unacceptable."

"There is an opportunity here to educate the Canadian public about Indigenous people and the hardships that we constantly face because of colonization, including residential schools, '60s Scoop, child welfare system, and missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls," he said.