WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences will honour the memory of Forough Khadem Friday afternoon.

The scientist was one of the people with ties to Winnipeg who died Jan. 8 in the crash of Flight 752 near Tehran, which was brought down by a missile from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The memorial takes place Friday afternoon, Jan. 17, in the Brodie Centre Atrium at 727 McDermot Avenue.

The event runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will feature musical performances and tributes to Khadem from her colleagues and friends.

Khadem was born in Iran and completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in plant biology there, before earning her PhD in immunology at the U of M’s Max Rady College of Medicine in 2016.

Her doctoral research contributed to new scientific knowledge about leishmaniasis, a deadly parasitic disease.