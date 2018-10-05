The meth crisis in Winnipeg is impacting a sense of security for those who live here: Nearly four out of five -- 79 per cent -- of those surveyed recently said they feel less safe due to the drug’s rising presence in the city.

Mary Agnes Welch, senior researcher with Probe Research, said the spike in concern comes after years of decreasing or stable attitudes. “And I think part of it is this really visceral worry about meth,” she said.

“Winnipeggers are talking, in my own neighbourhood, we’re talking about this increase in petty crime, but also perhaps occasionally violent crime, related to people with addictions.”

The poll of 653 Winnipeg residents, conducted by Probe Research with CTV Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press between Sept. 17 and 28, found anxiety over meth is prevalent across all regions of Winnipeg, with at least 75 per cent of respondents in all areas reporting increased concern over personal safety due to the highly addictive stimulant.

“This isn’t just a core issue, it’s not just an inner-city issue. This is a concern even in, kind of the outer suburbs. And it’s also particularly a concern for low income people, all over the city,” Welch said.

The poll found people with a lower socio-economic status are most worried. Among those who did not graduate from a post-secondary program, 85 per cent reported feeling less safe due to Winnipeg’s meth problem, compared to 76 per cent of post-secondary graduates.

When it comes to income -- the more money the respondent made, the less likely they were to report meth making them feel less safe.

Welch said meth has become a key campaign issue in the current municipal election, but the discussion has taken on a different tone than debates over crime have in the past.

“Because it is in some ways addictions driven, I think we’re talking about community solutions, addictions treatment, the right way to handle people who are genuinely ill with addictions,” said Welch.

“I think I’m a bit grateful to see this hasn’t become about crackdown on crime, more cops on the street – there’s a bit of that – but we are looking at this in a somewhat more holistic way than we have in past campaigns.”

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, 95 per cent of the time. Respondents were recruited using wireless and landline phone numbers to complete an online survey. The margin of error is greater with demographic subgroups.