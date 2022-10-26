Michael Spence re-elected as mayor of Churchill

It's been 27 years in the Churchill mayor's office for Michael Spence and now it will be another four.

The CTV News decision desk has declared Spence as re-elected, beating out challenger Darren Oman.

Spence first started his mayoral duties in 1995, but has been on Churchill's council since 1989. He was also named deputy mayor in 1992.

Talking previously with CTV News, he said there have been several challenges the community has had to deal with – the rail washout in 2017 and the pandemic to name a few – but he thinks the community is ready to move forward.

“Now it's getting out there and let's get the economy buzzing, let's see some growth,” Spence said in a previous interview with CTV News. “There are opportunities for growth…science and research continue to be a part of it, and all our sectors are moving in, in a very positive direction.”

He said he is more proud of the Port of Churchill opening, noting it has a significant impact on the economy.

Spence beat out Oman, who was running in politics for the first time. Oman wanted to challenge Spence saying he felt the people Churchill has been taken advantage of.

In the last election, Spence went uncontested and was acclaimed as mayor.