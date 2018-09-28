

CTV Winnipeg





The minimum wage in Manitoba will increase by 20 cents beginning on Monday.

“We are improving wages for working Manitobans and as of Oct. 1, the minimum wage is increasing to $11.35,” said growth, enterprise and trade minister Blaine Pederson in a release.

“We remain committed to indexing Manitoba’s minimum wage with the rate of inflation in a predictable and sustainable way.”

The change is based on the province’s 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent and rounding to the nearest five cents.

Pederson added that last year amendments were to the Employment Standards Code to provide a consistent way to index the minimum wage using a formula.

The Manitoba government reminds Manitobans the minimum wage will go up by 20 cents to $11.35 as of Oct. 1, Blaine Pedersen said today.

“We are improving wages for working Manitobans and as of Oct.1, the minimum wage is increasing to $11.35,” said Pedersen. “We remain committed to indexing Manitoba’s minimum wage with the rate of inflation in a predictable and sustainable way.”

This adjustment is based on Manitoba’s 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent and rounding up to the nearest five cents.

In 2017, amendments were made to the Employment Standards Code that provide a consistent and predictable way of indexing Manitoba’s minimum wage through a simple, transparent formula, Pedersen noted.