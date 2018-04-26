Featured
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe: police
Police said Steven Fisher-Ross has been found safe. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:53AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 6:05AM CST
A missing 10-year-old boy has been found, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said Steven Fisher-Ross has been safely located.
He’s described as four feet 10 inches. Before he was found, Fisher-Ross was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.