

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say they have found a missing 13-year-old safe.

Vanessa Disbrowe, 13, was last seen in the Tuxedo area of Winnipeg at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. She was located safe on Wednesday.

The girl is described as being five-foot-four in height, with a thin build and medium brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, white Nike runners, a black winter jacket, and black toque.