WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing 77-year-old woman found: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A missing 77-year-old woman who Winnipeg police were concerned for has been found.

    Police said she was last seen walking south on Fitzpatrick Road from Sadler Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    Just after 6 p.m., police said she was safely located and thanked the public for their help.

    CTV News has removed the woman's name and picture from the story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss

    A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News