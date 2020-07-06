WINNIPEG -- A public vigil was held Monday at Ernie O'Dowda Park to remember Darius Bezecki who died after entering the Red River on Friday.

His body was found on Sunday by a police dive team.

A large crowd gathered at the vigil including several members of Winnipeg police, the Winnipeg Dive Team, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services, and River Patrol.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Lester Clarke, who is Darius' great uncle, said Darius was always smiling and a very happy kid.

"He brightened the room up, because he would come out with a big smile (and a) hug. He just loved it. Just an awesome kid," said Clarke.

Those in attendance lit a fire for Darius and let it burn until it went out to honour his life.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

Clarke had a message for Winnipeggers if they see kids playing by the water.

"They may not be yours, but it’s a community that raises kids. It doesn't matter what colour, what race. Stop, get them away from the shore. That's the biggest thing, so nobody else has to go through what the family has gone through," he added.

Clarke said he really appreciates all the support his family has received from the community and thanks all those who helped search for Darius.

Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News

It's believed Darius went into the water after being on a bike ride with his siblings and a friend. The other three were able to get out of the river.

Police used drones, boats, dive teams, and general patrol units while searching for the boy.

- With files from CTV's Mason DePatie, Mike Arsenault, and Kayla Rosen.