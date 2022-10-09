Missing Ebb & Flow girl in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac are looking for missing teenage girl from Ebb & Flow First Nation last seen in Winnipeg.

Police say 16-year-old Alizay Houle was reported missing Thursday afternoon. She was last seen Saturday at a house on Atlantic Street.

Houle is described as being 5’7”, 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to still be in the City of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. A secure tip can also be left online.