Missing Manitoba teen last seen more than 2 weeks ago

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a teenager who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

According to police, Payton Paul, 16, has been active on social media, but hasn’t been seen since July 3 when he left his home on Elm Avenue in Steinbach.

Police describe Paul as five-foot-five in height, 120 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Nike shoes, and carrying a black and white backpack.

Mounties said Paul may be in Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.