WINNIPEG -- Powerview RCMP are looking for a missing woman from Fort Alexander First Nation.

Charlene Bunn, 35, was last seen on April 16 at around noon walking along Northshore Road on the Fort Alexander First Nation. RCMP received a report Bunn was missing on Saturday evening.

Police describe Bunn as five-foot-seven and weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Powerview detachment at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.