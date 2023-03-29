Missing teen possibly seen in Selkirk: RCMP

Courtney Beardy, who was previously known as Kegan Beardy, was last seen at school on March 24. RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Manitoba RCMP) Courtney Beardy, who was previously known as Kegan Beardy, was last seen at school on March 24. RCMP are concerned for her well-being. (Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island