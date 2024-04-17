WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing woman last seen in Brandon found safe

    rcmp
    Share

    A 35-year-old woman reported missing to RCMP this week has been found.

    The woman, who is from Minnedosa, was last seen on April 13 in Brandon.

    Mounties said she was found safe on Thursday.

    The woman's name and photo have been removed for privacy reasons.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News