Mixed-use makeover proposed for former Academy Lanes building
Academy Lanes, located at 394 Academy Rd., will be closing on July 18, according to Todd Britton, the president of the lanes.
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 6:18PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 6:25PM CST
People could soon be living in a former Winnipeg bowling alley.
A plan to transform the Academy Lanes building in River Heights is heading to city hall.
A report says the applicant wants to rezone the site to build 23 housing units, four office spaces and two retail units inside.
It says parking will be available at a neighbouring property.
The bowling business closed earlier this year with plans to open at another location.