

CTV Winnipeg





Teams in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League joined forces on Thursday night to raise over $18,000 in support of the Humboldt Broncos.

The MJHL resumed its playoffs on Thursday in Virden with the Oil Capitals facing the Steinbach Pistons. Through various fundraising efforts a total of $18,135.20 was raised.

“We wanted Humboldt to realize everyone is thinking of them and that this was our way to honour what has happened,” said Jamie Hodson, director of business and hockey operations for the Oil Capitals, in a statement on the team’s website.

“Everyone involved and in attendance at the game showed true heart and love for the whole community of Humboldt and the Broncos organization.”

In total, $10,080 was raised from Humboldt t-shirt sales, $6,040 was raised through the 50/50 draw and a donation box for green ribbons raised $2,015.20

“It was pretty overwhelming,” said Bob Berry, governor of the Oil Capitals.

“That number is probably higher than anyone expected.”

Earlier on Thursday, the community hosted a fundraising barbecue at Virden Collegiate, as well.

Then on Saturday during Game 3 of the playoffs in Steinbach another $5,000 was raised for Humboldt, raising the total to over $23,000.

The teams faceoff again for game 4 on Monday night in Virden.