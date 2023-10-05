MMF breaks ground on transitional housing complex for kids exiting care

Construction has begun on a new housing project offering culturally safe urban transitional housing for Métis youth aging out of care.

The project will be called Mazoun Infinitii Pakoshayimoohk, which means Infinity House of Hope.

Expected to be completed by 2024, the Edison Avenue complex will have 12 one-bedroom units, two two-bedroom suites and two emergency suites for people and families interacting with the Red River Métis child welfare system.

“In the system usually at 18, they’re fending for themselves and being told to fly away as they’re adults - men and women,” said Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) president David Chartrand.

“At that age, there’s still a lot of work that’s got to be done, supports that are needed, and this new facility will actually begin to establish all the needs that a child will have as they turn of age.”

Mazoun will offer culturally safe urban transition homes for Red River Métis youth aging out of care or who have already aged out of care, as well as education on life skills and therapeutic and cultural wraparound programs.

The suites will also be available for young mothers working to keep their kids out of the system.

Where possible, Mazoun will also offer temporary housing for families working toward reunification.

The project by the MMF and the National Government of the Red River Métis is funded through several programs from other levels of government, including the Indigenous Homes Innovation Initiative.

The MMF says youth aging out of care who see an abrupt end to their supports can lead to unemployment, homelessness, victimization, and depression, among other challenges. Many are often disconnected from their biological families and the support they can provide.

The organization points to the Winnipeg Street Census, which found 64.4 per cent of youth experiencing homelessness reported some type of involvement with child protective services over their lifetime.

‘IT’S SUCH A NECESSARY THING’

Mary Derendorf was in care for 15 years, exiting when she was 17.

She says maneuvering adulthood at that age can be difficult without support.

“You don’t know where to turn, who to ask questions to.”

At the time, she was in the Métis Spirit Program, which helps kids who age out of care navigate the transition to adulthood.

Derendorf credits the program with helping her successfully apply for university and the many supports and bursaries that can come along with it.

She’s now employed with the same program, helping other Métis youth navigate the move to adulthood.

For Derendorf, seeing a new complex start to take shape that will help other Métis youth was emotional.

“It’s such a necessary thing that has to be done. Everybody needs a roof over their heads. Everyone needs a place to go and a lot of people, they don’t have that,” she said.

“It’s the first step to hopefully many more things to benefit youth in care.”