WINNIPEG -- A shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected to be delayed coming to Manitoba.

"Next week's Moderna shipment, which is approximately 28,000 doses, is going to be delayed until week following," said Johanu Botha, who is the co-lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

He said it is never known which day of the week the vaccine will arrive so the shipment could come as early as April 12 or as late as April 16.

Botha said the task force is taking a look at what this means for vaccine appointments as doses are already spoken for before they arrive in the province.

"I'm committed to updating Manitobans as soon as our team has done some further analysis to determine what this will mean for us."

Manitoba health officials announced 17 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 267.

Of the new cases, four are in the Southern Health Region and 13 are in Winnipeg.

To date, 232 cases are the B.1.1.7 variant, 20 are the B.1.351 variant and 15 are not categorized.

The province also added one new death, pushing the death toll to 935.

The death was a man in his 80s from Winnipeg, linked to the outbreak at the Grace Hospital unit 3 South.

Manitoba also added 71 new cases; however, one previously announced case was removed due to a data error. There have been 34,122 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent throughout Manitoba and 3.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Winnipeg, 24 are in the Northern Health Region, five in the Southern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region and Interlake-Eastern Health Region both had two cases each.

Manitoba has 1,181 active cases and 32,006 people have recovered. There are currently 63 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care. Another 83 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 16 in ICU.

On Tuesday, 2,251 tests were completed, bringing the total to 582,697 since February 2020.