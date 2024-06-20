More details coming on Manitoba landfill search

The Manitoba government will share more details on how they plan to search a landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to be located.

Premier Wab Kinew will hold a media conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba legislature. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Kinew will be joined by Amna Mackin, assistant deputy minister of cabinet delivery and strategic priorities.

Last week, Kinew said the search of Prairie Green Landfill will be completed in five phases. The first phase, focusing on budget and approval for the search, has been completed.

The second stage will be setting up facilities and conducting test searches, followed by hiring workers as part of the third stage, then the fourth stage will be focusing on where it's believed the remains are, and the fifth stage is expanding the search to a broader area if the first attempt isn't successful.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to be in Prairie Green Landfill. Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unknown woman who was given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman are the four victims of admitted killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Skibicki has admitted to killing the women, but the 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder. His lawyer has argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder. A decision will be delivered July 11.

The families have been calling for a landfill search for nearly two years.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick