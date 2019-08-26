

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives say they will hire more health- care workers if the party is re-elected on Sept. 10.

Leader Brian Pallister says he would hire an additional 200 nurses and 80 rural paramedics.

Pallister's government has been criticized over health-care reforms that have included downgrading three hospital emergency rooms in Winnipeg.

Pallister says emergency services need to be concentrated where there are proper supports and the end result will be shorter wait times.

The Opposition New Democrats have pointed to problems, including a case this summer where one emergency room temporarily had to divert ambulances to another.

Pallister has already promised an additional $2 billion for health care over four years.