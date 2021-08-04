WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes in parts of Winnipeg and West St. Paul, after mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were found in the areas.

The announcement was made in a bulletin Wednesday afternoon. Weather-permitting, the spraying will take place at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“Public health officials note the hot temperatures and dry conditions experienced this summer have created ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that carry (West Nile Virus),” the province said in a statement. “The risk for potential human exposure at this time is high, and this will likely continue as we move through a historical high-risk period in August.”

The province said at this time, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been identified in Manitoba.

The spraying will occur in West St. Paul and in Winnipeg’s insect control areas 43, 44, 48, 49 and 51. A map showing the locations can be found here.

The city said in a statement due to the provincial order, the buffer zone is no longer in effect throughout Winnipeg.

Last week, the province confirmed mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus had been found in six mosquito pools collected from Oakbank, Morris, East St. Paul, and Winnipeg.

Between 2012 and 2018, Manitoba reported 112 cases of West Nile Virus, with nearly 40 per cent of cases hospitalized.