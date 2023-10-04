Mother of library stabbing victim pleads for youth to turn life around as he is handed max sentence

The mother of a man who was killed at the Millennium Library in December 2022 is pleading with the accused to turn his life around, saying it is the only justice that is possible for her son.

On Tuesday, the now 15-year-old boy, was in court to hear his sentence. He has previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder – waiving his right to a trial.

The boy's name and the facts of the case are all subject to a publication ban and cannot be reported.

CTV News Winnipeg has previously reported that 28-year-old Tyree Cayer was stabbed after an argument with a group of youths on Dec. 11 inside the library.

He died in hospital from his injuries.

Following Cayer’s death, the library was closed for nearly six weeks and new security measures were put in place when it finally reopened.

Cayer’s mother Tania Cayer spoke to the court Tuesday, sharing the heartbreak she has felt since the incident.

“I called him my world,” Tania said. “My life now is in complete shambles.”

She said when Tyree was growing up, she taught him to be a productive person in society and always be good. She said her son loved everyone and was always wanting to help people.

She noted he was a gifted athlete and a star football player in high school.

“This is my only child. The remainder of him is in a box in the ground. When I grow old and I have to live in a nursing home, who’s going to make my decisions? Who’s going to protect me? I won’t have grandchildren. I won’t ever see him get married.”

The teen was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum term allowed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – seven years in custody and community supervision.

Tania said she does have faith in the youth justice system.

“I read the paper daily, the system is failing our citizens. The only justice I will ever have is that you change your life,” said Tania.

“You owe it to my son to live proper and be better.”

The other three teens involved in the incident have all been charged with manslaughter and their cases are still before the courts.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger