Motion that would gear fines to income defeated

Winnipeg -

The City of Winnipeg won’t be fining anyone for speeding or not paying for parking based on their bottom line.

The Riel Community Committee voted down a motion for the city to study the idea of issuing ticket amounts based on an individual’s earnings.

Councillor Matt Allard (St, Boniface) championed the idea, arguing flats fines don’t deter the wealthy but can be a financial hardship for low and middle-income people.

The plan may have also required buy-in from the province for Highway Traffic Act infractions.

Similar legislation is in place in Finland, where some wealthy drivers have been fined tens of thousands of dollars for a single ticket.