Featured
Motorcyclist killed following crash
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a van. (Source: Owen Slinn/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 3:54PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:21PM CST
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Portage Avenue and Home Street.
Winnipeg police said the collision happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday when a motorcycle and van collided.
The motorcyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died according to police.
Westbound Portage from Maryland Street to Arlington Street was closed for much of the day, as was Eastbound Portage between Arlington and Simcoe Street.
They have since reopened.