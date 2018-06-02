

CTV Winnipeg





A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Portage Avenue and Home Street.

Winnipeg police said the collision happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday when a motorcycle and van collided.

The motorcyclist was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later died according to police.

Westbound Portage from Maryland Street to Arlington Street was closed for much of the day, as was Eastbound Portage between Arlington and Simcoe Street.

They have since reopened.