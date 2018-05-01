

CTV Winnipeg





A motorcyclist was struck by a semi-trailer on the Perimeter at McGillivray Boulevard.

Manitoba RCMP said it happened on April 24 just before 1 p.m. Police released dash cam footage of the incident Tuesday showing the scary moments at the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist only received minor injuries. Witnesses at the intersection told RCMP the semi driver was on his phone.

Police said the driver, a 50-year-old man, has been charged with distracted driving and running a red light resulting in a $406 fine.

Police told CTV News in an email, “Drivers need to make smart choices behind the wheel. They need to pay attention, drive sober, buckle up and slow down. In this case, thankfully, no lives were lost, but it very easily could have been a tragedy.”