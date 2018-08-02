

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Insurance is reminding drivers to stay safe over the Terry Fox long weekend, a time which tends to see a higher volume of traffic on the roads.

According to data from MPI, in the last five years an annual average of two people have been killed and 86 hurt in collisions over the August long weekend.

“Too often, these were fatalities and serious injuries that didn’t need to happen,” said Ward Keith, vice-president of business development & communications for MPI.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and every road user needs to do their part to keep themselves and each other safe. This is particularly important over long weekends when highway traffic volumes are higher and people are in a hurry to get to their holiday weekend destinations.”

During the first seven months of 2018, 47 Manitobans have died in crashes on public roads. According to MPI, preliminary data shows that impaired driving was a factor in about 40 per cent of these crashes, and one third involved not wearing a seatbelt. Speed played a part in one fourth of the fatalities.

“By making safe decisions and driving with extra care and attention, we can all enjoy the August long weekend without a single death or serious injury on our roads,” said Keith.

MPI’s tip for staying safe on the road this upcoming long weekend include: don’t text and drive; don’t drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol, don’t speed, wear a seatbelt and slow down in construction zones.