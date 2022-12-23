Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extremely cold' wind chill values: ECCC

  • Major storm system moving into Quebec

    A massive storm system that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the U. S. moved into Quebec Thursday night, and is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds into the holiday weekend. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.

