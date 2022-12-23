Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extremely cold' wind chill values: ECCC
Areas in both northern and southern Manitoba are experiencing frigid temperatures and extremely cold wind chill values as we head into the holiday weekend.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an extreme cold warning for a number of communities on Friday, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage la Prairie.
According to the weather agency, areas in the south can expect wind chill values near -40 C on Friday, while northern regions can expect wind chill values near -45 C.
Weather conditions are expected to ease by Christmas Eve.
ECCC is reminding Manitobans to watch out for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in the fingers and toes. Manitobans are urged to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
ECCC also urges residents to check on their family, friends and neighbours who are older; keep emergency supplies in their vehicles; and ensure their pets are safe.
Environment Canada has also issued a blowing snow advisory for a number of Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Morden and Selkirk.
The weather agency advises that strong northerly winds combined with freshly fallen snow will cause blowing snow in parts of the Red River Valley on Friday. ECCC expects conditions to deteriorate in the morning, with the worst conditions in open areas.
As the wind eases up in the evening, conditions will improve.
Blowing snow can cause poor visibility, which makes travel dangerous. Those driving in affected areas should be prepared to adjust to changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights, and be prepared to stop.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Schools closed, travel headaches expected as storm takes aim at Ontario, Quebec
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
BREAKING | 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris on Friday left two people dead and four others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Regina
-
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.
Northern Ontario
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers.
Edmonton
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
Toronto
-
Schools closed, travel headaches expected as storm takes aim at Ontario, Quebec
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
-
List of GTA school cancellations during holiday winter storm
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
Calgary
-
School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary
A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhere
Flight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 130,000 in Quebec
Thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power as a strong storm system swept across the province overnight.
-
Major storm system moving into Quebec
A massive storm system that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the U. S. moved into Quebec Thursday night, and is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds into the holiday weekend. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoon
As the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of 'proactive cancellations' beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in Calgary
A WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
-
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Man charged after hit-and-run crash near Nanaimo injures woman, dog
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 34-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.