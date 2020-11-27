WINNIPEG -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of Kenaston Boulevard.

Winnipeg police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are responding to the crash at Kenaston Boulevard and Columbia Drive/Lindenwood Drive East, north of McGillivray Boulevard.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

At least six vehicles are involved in the crash, though there is no word yet on any injuries.

Southbound Kenaston is closed from Sterling Lyon Parkway to Lindenwood Drive East. One northbound lane is open through the intersection.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city and police for more information about the crash and will update when more information becomes available.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)